Mugshots : Madison County : 9/05/17 – 9/06/17

1/7 William Woodall Aggravated assault

2/7 Akedra McKinnie Criminal simulation

3/7 Martavious Whiteside-Ballard Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

4/7 Orlandos Huey Violation of probation



5/7 Rory Vaulx Violation of community corrections

6/7 Tevin Cole Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000

7/7 Vontorreus Kidd Violation of community corrections













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/06/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.