Police seek man in cologne theft from Jackson Wal-Mart

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for help to identify a man they say was caught on camera trying to steal over $200 worth of cologne from Wal-Mart.

The man was captured on surveillance video Aug. 26 at the Wal-Mart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say the man tried to leave the store with several bottles of cologne without paying. They say the total value of the cologne is around $284.

The man fled on foot and loss prevention was able to recover the merchandise, according to the release.

Police describe the person of interest as a white male wearing a black shirt with a design on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Jackson police at 741-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with the tip.