South Side earns team of the week honors for week three

JACKSON, Tenn. — In week three of the football season the South Side Hawks took down the Chester County Eagles, 35-3. They were clicking on all cylinders, it seemed like every time the Eagles got something rolling, the Hawks were able to put an end to it. Their defense was stout, they only surrendered three points to a good Chester County team but that’s even too much for head coach Tyler Reeder.

“I mean every week our goal is obviously not to allow them to score, you know they scored three more than we wanted to last week but you know that’s our goal every week,” Reeder said.

On the offensive side of things, the Hawks struggled earlier in the season failing to capitalize on key opportunities that could have won them a game against Union City. But against the Eagles, everything seemed to be working just right.

“The past couple of weeks our offense has struggled a bit making plays and catching ball converting, it was nice to actually do things right,” Reeder said. “We threw the ball, we caught it you know, we made the blocks and runs and we saw the cutback and had a few big runs so it was nice to actually put it all together.”

Up next the Hawks will welcome the Obion County Rebels to town.