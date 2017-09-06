The Stretch Of Quiet But Cool Weather Begins

Weather update:

Temperatures will remain rather cool today with highs only making it to the mid 70s today. There will also be a nice northwest breeze, which will create a little chill to the air. High pressure will move in late tonight and into tomorrow. This will allow perhaps an even colder not for This evening with temps in the upper 40s common. The weather stays mostly quiet through the weekend.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com