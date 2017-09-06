Tonight Will be the Coldest Night Since May

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

Temperatures have only warmed up to the middle 70s this afternoon thanks to breezy conditions out of the north. We’re on our way to the coldest night we’ve had in West Tennessee since May 8th when temperatures dropped into the 40s! Plus, we’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma – a category 5 hurricane that’s heading west-northwest toward Florida in the western Atlantic Ocean.

TONIGHT

Gradually, skies will become clearer in West Tennessee with calm winds. By sunrise at 6:32 a.m. Thursday, temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 40 and lower 50s. This will feel more like the middle of October than early September! On average, Jackson doesn’t have the first 40-degree day after August 1st until September 19th, so this will be a little under 2 weeks ahead of schedule. It will be interesting to see if this pattern keeps up to get the leaves to change sooner than normal!

High pressure will settle into the Mid-South during the middle of the week keeping rain chances at bay. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 70s for the next several days with lots of sunshine. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the chilly forecast, any updates on the tropics, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE – 3:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday

Hurricane IRMA is still a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. This storm is moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The current forecast keeps IRMA on the westward path through the remainder of the week and could cause catastrophic damage to islands in the Caribbean. While the forecast is subject to change, Florida remains in the path of this powerful storm. Keep an eye out for updates.

