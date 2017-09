Zaxby’s restaurants in Jackson, Lexington to hold fundraiser for Harvey relief

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Zaxby’s locations in Jackson and Lexington will take part in a fundraiser this week to support the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The restaurants will donate 10 percent of their dinner sales from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the compay. Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.