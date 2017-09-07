12 indicted in West Tenn. drug investigation

1/6 Elijah Howard

2/6 Jonathan Moore

3/6 Ezekiel Harris

4/6 Destin Skinner



5/6 Maurice Gladney

6/6 Anthony Haynes











McKENZIE, Tenn. — A drug investigation by the TBI, McKenzie Police Department and other agencies leads to 12 suspects being indicted on drug charges.

In January, the TBI, McKenzie police and Tennessee Highway Patrol began an investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of controlled substances in and around McKenzie, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, agents conducted undercover purchases of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the release.

The Carroll County grand jury returned indictments Tuesday charging 12 people with various drug offenses.

The individuals below were arrested Thursday and booked into the Carroll County Jail:

Stephen Talley, Antioch – one count Sale or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance, three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Anthony Haynes, Murfreesboro – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Maurice Gladney, Memphis – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Demarcus Robinson, McKenzie – two counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, one count Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony

Destin Skinner, McKenzie – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance, two counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Ezekiel Harris, McKenzie – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Elijah Howard, McKenzie – two counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Jamarqus Steptoe, Clarksville – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, two counts Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony

Darian Nash, Big Sandy – one count Facilitation of Sale of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Chauncie Sebree, Clarksville – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Daniel Western, Henry – three counts Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Jonathan Moore, Atwood – three counts sale of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

During the course of these arrests, agents and investigators seized an undetermined amount of cash, six vehicles, six weapons, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, diverted prescription pills, and approximately 40 pounds of marijuana, according to the release.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.