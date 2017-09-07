Another Chilly Night, Dry Until Next Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Clear skies today allowed temperatures that started in the middle and upper 40s to warm up but not much! We reached highs in the middle 70s this afternoon. There’s more of the same in the forecast for the next several days, but we’re closely watching Irma as this hurricane could bring some rain to the Mid-South next week!

TONIGHT

Another clear night will yield temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise at 6:33 a.m. Friday. Winds will remain calm overnight as well.

Rain chances will remain low or non-existent through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s tomorrow making it a tad warmer with clear skies likely to continue.

Hurricane Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane but the storm has weakened since bringing wind and rain to the coast of the Dominican Republic this morning. Most computer models still bring Irma to Florida this weekend and push the storm northwest after that. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the chilly forecast, any updates on the tropics, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

