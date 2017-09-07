The Beautiful Weather Continues

Weather Update:

Tranquil and quiet weather continues today. We’ll once again make it into the mid to upper 70s for the high temperature today. We started off on the chilly side with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll repeat that again tonight as the core of high pressure moves overhead. lows may even dip into the low 40s near record values. Not much change in the forecast other than modify/warming temps into the weekend. Otherwise we stay on the dry side.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com