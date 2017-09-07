Bethel hockey team to hold fundraiser match for special needs sports nonprofit

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Bethel University Inline Hockey Team will hold a special match this weekend to help get kids with special needs involved in sports.

The team will hold an intersquad Purple vs. Gold game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at their rink in Huntingdon to raise money for the Buddy Ball organization out of Paris. The rink is located at 19225 West Main Street.

Buddy Ball is a nonprofit organization that provides athletic events for children and young adults with special needs.

There will be no cost to attend the Saturday game, but organizers will accept donations. Proceeds will go to Buddy Ball to help with the purchase of jerseys, equipment and trophies for their upcoming baseball season.

Buddy Ball has participants from Carroll, Benton, Weakley and Henry counties.

You can find more information about Buddy Ball at their website, www.buddyball.net.