Construction worker airlifted after falling through roof of Jackson business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A construction worker was injured Thursday morning after he fell through the roof at a local business.

The owner of the construction company says a worker was on the roof around 9:30 a.m. at Madison Wholesale Co. in west Jackson when he fell through and into the store.

The owner says the worker was talking and recognizing people after the fall. The injured worker was then airlifted to a Memphis hospital.