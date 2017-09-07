Dorothy Peterson Williams

Dorothy Peterson Williams, age 86, passed away on September 4, 2017 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. For the last six years, she resided at Maplewood Healthcare Center in Jackson, TN. Prior to that, she and her husband, John F. Williams, of sixty four years, lived on North Royal Street in the home her husband built for them in 1949. Mr. Williams preceded her in death on October 20, 2011.

“Miss Dorothy” was also preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Gertha Peterson, and brother, Roy Thomas Peterson.

She is survived by her brother, Devie Dean Peterson; children, Charles Williams (Linda) of Medina, TN, and daughter, Barbara Williams (Rick Bragg) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, David Williams (Kristy), Robert Williams (Heather), Jacob Williams (Brandy), and Amy Rochelle (Jason), and she was also blessed with six great grandchildren.

Miss Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to cook, sew, and crochet. After her children were grown and married, she worked at Roe’s Petite Bakery in Hamilton Hills Shopping Center. She and her husband were avid fishermen and had a second home at Lost Creek Boat Dock in Decaturville, TN. She once caught a 6 pound bass which she proudly displayed in her home for everyone to see!

Miss Dorothy and her husband were faithful members of Madison County Church of Christ.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. and funeral services following at 1 p.m. at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison County Church of Christ.