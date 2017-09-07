Historic Miss Ollie’s welcomes new owners and new name

JACKSON, Tenn.– The historic “Miss Ollie’s” downtown has an exciting weekend ahead.

Friday, guests can come out from 4:30 to 5 to welcome and meet the new owners for the re-grand opening of what is now called “J Thomas House of Bourbon and Blue.”



“There’s just so much going on with the Lift with the Jackson Walk. With the new restaurants in town, there’s a lot going on downtown and there’s a lot of energy downtown and we wanted to be a part of that energy,” said Derrick Wells, future owner.

The new J Thomas House of Bourbon and Blues is located at 111 E. Lafayette Etreet in downtown Jackson.