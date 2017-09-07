Mugshots : Madison County : 9/06/17 – 9/07/17 September 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Brandon Bullock Aggravated assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Deanna Jackson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Demetres Lashawn Poindexter Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Jarrian Drake Burglary, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jeremiah Adams Possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court, legend drugs-possession without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jeremy Wade Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Jordan Wiggins Forgery, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Kelly Jean Barnes Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Lakesha Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Larry Keith Smith Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Matrea Coman Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Michael Boykin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Paul Stewart Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore