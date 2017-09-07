Mugshots : Madison County : 9/06/17 – 9/07/17

1/13 Brandon Bullock Aggravated assault, violation of probation

2/13 Deanna Jackson Shoplifting

3/13 Demetres Lashawn Poindexter Simple possession/casual exchange

4/13 Jarrian Drake Burglary, theft under $999



5/13 Jeremiah Adams Possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court, legend drugs-possession without prescription

6/13 Jeremy Wade Violation of probation

7/13 Jordan Wiggins Forgery, schedule IV drug violations

8/13 Kelly Jean Barnes Possession of methamphetamine



9/13 Lakesha Williams Violation of probation

10/13 Larry Keith Smith Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

11/13 Matrea Coman Assault, vandalism

12/13 Michael Boykin Failure to appear



13/13 Paul Stewart Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/07/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.