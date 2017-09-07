Schools collect canned goods for RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students collect canned goods for the needy.

Students stacked food Thursday at the University School of Jackson. USJ Upper School Director Ben Murphy said they hope to collect 75,000 pounds of food.

“There’s a need,” Murphy said. “Hunger’s not going away, and we just need to do what we can to fight it.”

USJ teamed up with Trinity Christian Academy to collected canned goods for the Regional Inter-Faith Association.

TCA Director of Student Ministries Frank Clampitt said they already have raised about $12,000 to buy food. “We’re hoping for around $20,000 so that we can purchase an entire 18-wheeler load worth of food,” he said.

RIFA Marketing and Event Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said they depend on donations to feed needy people. “Without canned food drives, RIFA would not be able to serve the community,” she said.

Dawkins said these schools donated more than 66,000 pounds of food in 2016, making it the nonprofit’s biggest canned food drive of the year. She said that much food provides about 55,000 meals.

“We’re always in need, and especially during this time with the holidays approaching, a lot of food goes out,” Dawkins said.

Murphy said he wants students to understand they can make a positive change. “I want them to kind of step outside you know where we’re at right here and realize that there is a need in the community,” he said. “There is a need out there.”

The food drive ends Friday.

TCA and USJ play each other in football this week. They plan to announce the totals at Friday night’s game.