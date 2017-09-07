U of M Lambuth to remove old dorm, replace with garden

JACKSON, Tenn. — A dormitory hall left in ruin will soon blossom into something new by the end of the year.

The Jackson-Madison County Historic Zoning Commission gave the approval for removal of Epworth Hall on the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

The 1920s dormitory, which has not been used in more than 40 years, will now be the location for a new garden area on campus.

The university will use several bricks from the building for walkways while putting together the project.