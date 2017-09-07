Vietnam Memorial replica comes to Hardin County

SAVANNAH, Tenn.- The Vietnam Memorial called the moving wall is in Hardin County, at Tennessee Street Park in Savannah.

The moving wall has been traveling for 33 years. The designer of the wall served in Vietnam and was at the unveiling of the official Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., when he decided everyone should have that experience.

“There are a lot of Vietnam vets in the area. We want them to know that our community supports them in every way. My husband is a Vietnam vet. He flew rescue helicopters in Vietnam. I just think that it’s important to say thank you.. for your service,” said Faye Lindberg, Daughters of the American Revolution project chair.

Out of the thousands of names on the memorial, 5 of those men were from Hardin County and were honored at Thursday’s event.

The memorial is open to the public around the clock from now until Monday at 4 p.m.