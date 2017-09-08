Irma’s Impact On Our Weather To Be Minimal Into The Weekend

Weather Update: Friday Sept 8th 12:45 PM.

A Beautiful day ahead for west Tennessee as high pressure will continue to open the door for the sunshine through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and cool to mild conditions will remain over the next couple of days. Cool mornings ahead Saturday and Sunday morning.

Hurricane Irma Continues To Move Towards Florida and The Florida Keys as a Category 4 Storm. Unfortunately the latest track is taking it right up into Florida, then into Georgia over the weekend. Landfall looks to be sometime late Saturday and/or Sunday morning at this time as a category 4 storm.

Unfortunately the latest track is taking it right up into Florida, then into Georgia over the weekend. Landfall looks to be sometime late Saturday and/or Sunday morning at this time as a category 4 storm.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Brian Davis

Facebook: briandaviswbbj/

Twitter: @wbbj7brian

Mail: badavis@wbbjtv.com