African Street Festival in Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn.-An event, showcasing African culture is being brought to Jackson this weekend. The 28th annual African Street Festival kicked off Friday.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy a weekend of fellowship while learning about the African culture.

This year’s theme is “It’s the Power of our Ancestors.”

The three-day event will feature live entertainment as well as food and clothing vendors. Organizers say it’s all about spreading cultural awareness, unity, and of course having fun.

“Just come out and support our vendors we have a few vendors tonight some more will be coming in tomorrow and on Sunday and we just ask people to come on out and enjoy 3 days of unity with us,” said organizer Wendy Trice Martin, president of SAACA.

The African Street Festival will be going on throughout the weekend, ending Sunday night.