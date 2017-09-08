Buffalo Wild Wings treats residents of Tennessee State Veterans Home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local veterans were treated to a special meal Friday in the Hub City.

Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with local beer distributors to provide a free meal and beers to residents of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

They were treated to any kind of food or beverage they wanted and could have as much as they want.

Buffalo Wild Wings manager Jeff Acred says he got the idea after making frequent visits to the home. Staff members were thankful the veterans got this experience.

“We are blessed at the Veterans Home,” Veterans Home staff member Carol Holt said. “We do a lot of traveling, and our staff is top notch. They all want to come out and help and make sure that our veterans have a good time, that they’re safe and that they enjoy their self.”

The Veterans Home is a nonprofit facility that provides short-term rehab or long-term care. It provides service to honorably discharged veterans, spouses of veterans and Gold Star parents.