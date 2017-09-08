First Friday Forum kicks off season with CBS’s ‘Hunted’ star Lee Wilson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Downtown Development Corporation kicked off its new season of the First Friday Forum this month with a featured speaker who describes his life as one big escape.

Lee Wilson is the owner of Jackson Escape Rooms and is one of the stars of the CBS show “Hunted.”

Wilson shared his experiences being on the show while going into detail on how his expertise in escape rooms helped his team win and why he is still living in the Hub City.

“The thing that we love most about Jackson is just the people and the opportunity to create a top-level future entertainment experience but to do it for the people of Jackson,” Wilson said.

Wilson talked about his experiences being on the show. “Hunted” is a competition series that centers on contestants playing fugitives on the run from the law with the goal of winning a cash prize if the team evades authorities.

Wilson says his expertise in escape rooms helped his team win.

He went into detail about what goes into making them using examples like how he came up with the room called “the complex.”

“With the complex it was actually watching ‘Stranger Things’ and thinking, oh man, I wanna create a universe,” Wilson said. “A world where people can enter into and kind of get lost and wonder what’s real and what’s not real.”

He said after being on the show and doing a lot of traveling, he plans on settling down right now in Jackson to focus on Escape Rooms. He has two other locations, one in Murfreesboro and the other in Waco, Texas.

“We’re really happy to be back in Jackson and not doing a whole lot of traveling and rolling out a new room at Jackson Escape Rooms as well as some updates,” Wilson said.

He said if the FBI or CIA ever needs a consultant, he’s open to the idea.