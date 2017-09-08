Hub City continues to help Hurricane Harvey victims

JACKSON, Tenn.–Relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey continue in the Hub City.



The United Way of West Tennessee and the Jackson Area Nonprofit Network want to remind West Tennesseans they are still collecting donations at the Central Distributors Warehouse on the 45 Bypass.

Helpers say they set up a collection at their local business and recommend other businesses to do the same.

The United Way said they are also looking for volunteers to donate their time. If you are interested, you can call the United Way office by dialing 211.

You can also find a complete list of drop off times and accepted items at the “Seen on 7” section.