Hurricane Irma Could Bring Rain to West Tennessee

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Friday

Hurricane Irma is forecast to move toward Florida and make landfall Saturday night into Sunday. This storm will make landfall as a major hurricane causing winds over 100 mph to create power loss and storm surge. Plus heavy rainfall could also result in inland flooding as some parts of east Florida brace for a foot of rain or more. West Tennessee is in the path of this storm but the Appalachian Mountains will make this storm MUCH weaker before it arrives in the Mid-South.

TONIGHT AND THIS WEEKEND

Another Fall-like night will yield temperatures in the lower to middle 50s by sunrise at 6:34 a.m. Saturday. Winds will remain calm overnight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s over the weekend – just below average for this time of the year. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Irma is now a category 4 hurricane but the storm is moving into an environment that will allow it to maintain its strength before landfall. It’s heading through the Bahamas and the northern coast of Cuba now with tropical storm force winds forecast to arrive as soon as Saturday afternoon. The storm will move northwest after that. We could start to see some rain and breezy conditions in West Tennessee from Irma by Monday night and through Tuesday.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for more details on what we’re expecting from Irma here locally, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

