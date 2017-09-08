Jackson Christian opens new fine arts building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian expanded their campus Friday, adding a special place for the arts.

The school opened the Mignon and Harry Shelly Fine Arts Center. The house will be a place for all of their fine arts classes to meet and work.

Organizers say they also want the building to feel like a home for everyone.

“Our hope is this will pull our school and our families together to be able to have events and a place where we all feel like we belong,” volunteer Dawn Fallert said.

There are also plans to expand the building so the theater department will have their own space as well.