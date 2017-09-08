Judge in Holly Bobo case found with loaded gun at airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis airport officials say on Aug. 27 Hardin County judge Creed McGinley was given two citations after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint

According to the incident report, a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in the bottom of the judge’s backpack around 6:40 a.m. as he was traveling from Memphis to Houston.

McGinley told officers he had forgotten the gun was inside the bag and was issued two citations. According to court documents, no charges are expected to be filed.

McGinley is the judge in the high profile Holly Bobo case expected to start Monday morning in Hardin County.

McGinley was not available for comment.