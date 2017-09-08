Mugshots : Madison County : 9/07/17 – 9/08/17

1/16 Kimberly Nimmo Simple domestic assault

2/16 Shunquetta Cox Theft over $1,000

3/16 Aberayana Moore Failure to appear

4/16 Amillio McKnuckles Criminal simulation



5/16 Arista Jones Failure to appear

6/16 Bobbi McKinney Harassment

7/16 Brent Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/16 Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Simple domestic assault



9/16 Daniel Jarod Hutch Aggravated assault, violation of probation, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/16 David Valentine Simple domestic assault, vandalism

11/16 Eldon Glenn Butts Aggravated robbery

12/16 Harriet Forrest Vandalism



13/16 Jamison Surratt Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations

14/16 Luis Ramirez-Fernandez Driving while unlicensed

15/16 Shanelle Patrick Simple domestic assault

16/16 Sherry Lonon-Vandiver Failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.