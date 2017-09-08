Mugshots : Madison County : 9/07/17 – 9/08/17 September 8, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Kimberly Nimmo Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Shunquetta Cox Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Aberayana Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Amillio McKnuckles Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Arista Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Bobbi McKinney Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Brent Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Daniel Jarod Hutch Aggravated assault, violation of probation, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16David Valentine Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Eldon Glenn Butts Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Harriet Forrest Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Jamison Surratt Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Luis Ramirez-Fernandez Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Shanelle Patrick Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Sherry Lonon-Vandiver Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/08/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore