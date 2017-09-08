Murder trial in Holly Bobo case scheduled to begin Monday

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Monday, Sept. 11, is set to be the first day in the long awaited murder trial for Zach Adams.

Adams is the first of three men heading to trial in the kidnapping, rape and death of Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Newly filed court documents show the state is planning to call experts Dr. Hugh Berryman and Dr. Dana Medlin to the stand.

Berryman is a forensic anthropologist expected to talk more about the skeletal remains of Holly Bobo. Medlin is expected to talk more about the alleged murder weapon, a .32-caliber revolver.

For the defense, Rebecca Earp is expected to testify as an alibi witness, and they also are expected to call a cellphone expert and an expert to analyze the handwriting of the defendant.

So far, over 100 subpoenas have gone out in the long-awaited trial.

Bobo disappeared in April of 2011. Her skull was reportedly found years later in 2014.

The trial is set to start at 9 a.m. Monday.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for gavel-to-gavel coverage.