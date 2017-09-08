Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Holly Roolf

JACKSON, Tenn. — Holly Roolf teaches first grade at Thelma Barker Elementary School.

“I love seeing the children learn and when they light up and when they have that “a-ha” moment,” Roolf said.

Roolf grew up in Jackson. She graduated from North Side High School then headed to the University of Tennessee Knoxville for undergrad. She eventually earned a master’s degree from Union University.

Roolf cares deeply for her students. “First graders love to learn and they’re eager to please, and so I just love that disposition,” she said.

Roolf started teaching in 1996 in Houston, Texas. She moved to California then back to Jackson in 2000. Roolf started teaching at Thelma Barker in 2010.

“We have a very diverse group of kids at Thelma Barker, so we’re always learning about different cultures and just learning how to be with each other and appreciate all the differences,” she said.

Roolf said her favorite thing about teaching is connecting with the kids. “Getting to know them and their little personalities,” she said. “They teach me a lot every day.”

Roolf said she wants to help students learn to love being at school.

Roolf will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.