Highway 186 dedicated to late local music legend Chuck McGill

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Today a West Tennessee music legend was honored with the renaming of a busy highway.

Three and a half miles of Highway 186 in Madison and Gibson county was dedicated to the late Chuck McGill. It took place at Pine Hill Park where his wife Paula and two daughters were in attendance.

It’s the highway where the music star grew up on. With tears in their eyes, his proud daughters said seeing everyone honor their dad means everything to them.

“That’s the road he grew up on and the house he grew up on so i want them to remember him and the music he made and how great of a person he was,” said Emily McGill.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and several state legislators were in attendance as well.