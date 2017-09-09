Jury selection underway in Holly Bobo case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — After years of legal fumbles and delays, one of the most anticipated cases ever to be tried in West Tennessee is one step closer to starting.

“I feel like its about time ,” said Caleb Boswell, a resident of Hardin County.

That’s how many West Tennesseeans say they’ve been feeling for a while.

But as the murder trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo nears, they’re one step closer to finding answers.

“I’m just hoping we can come to a conclusion for the family,” Boswell said.

Jury selection took place Saturday morning in Hardin County. The nursing student went missing six years ago from her Decatur County home, around 40 miles away.

“The fact that it moved here actually kind of shocked me a little bit,” Boswell said.

But he said many in the area are familiar with the case.

“They had to take two or three tries to get the perfect jury panel, because a lot of people here actually know all about it,” his said.

The judge told the potential jourors he hopes to have this case tried within two weeks.

But those in the area say they hope it wraps up even sooner than that.

“I think it will be wrapped up pretty early,” Amenda Smith said. “From what I’ve seen and heard, it’s really kind of cut and dry.”

Zach Adams is being tried in Bobo’s death. He is set to face the judge Monday.

“We’re finally doing her a little justice, because its been six years that its been going on.”

The trial is set to begin Monday with opening arguments.