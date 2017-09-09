Local non-profit hosts 4th annual Bells Community Picnic

BELLS, Tenn. — Bells residents say, they remember coming to Andrew T. Memorial Park when they were younger, and are determined to turn it back into the space they used to know.

“Throughout the years, I guess it became unattended. Nobody really played. The playground equipment went away, and the basketball courts went away and everything,” said Don Williams, president of the Bells Community Association.

This is why Bells Community Association members say, they held a community picnic Saturday. They say, donations collected from fundraisers like this have allowed them to build a pavilion and improve a basketball court in the park, but they say, they are not done yet.

“We’d like to see walking trails back here so people can exercise. We want to see an additional pavilion back here, baseball diamonds and things like that,” Williams said, “things that we used to have when we were growing up.”

“This is a small town, and there’s not a whole lot for the children to do. We want to make sure that we’re providing a safe, clean environment for them,” said Dabney Long, vice president of the Bells Community Association.

Bells residents we spoke with at the Bells Community Picnic say, the metal and concrete is more than just a basketball court, but something that bring the community together.

“Kids take up the wrong turn in life because they have no opportunities. They have nothing like this. Give them the basketball court. Give them the field. Give them places to be active and keep their minds strictly on positivity,” said Bells resident Bobby Wyatt.

Committee members say, seeing generations of families come together to enjoy the park, makes all their hard work seem worth while.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like mission accomplished,” said Williams. “This is what we wanted to do, bring people back together.”

Association members say, they expected to have 500 to 600 people attend the picnic today. They say, they are hoping to raise around 3,000 dollars in donations from the event.

The committee also says, if you are interested in donating to their cause, their next fundraising event will be held on Black Friday in the end of November.