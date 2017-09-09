MSCO searching for convenience store robbery suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 11:30 am at the Five Points Country Store in Pinson.

A white male came into the store and purchased some items, then came back when no one customers were around. He presented a note to the cashier, then displayed a gun.

He left the store with almost $300.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired. Police say the suspect is 5’8 with red facial hair, wearing a black ball cap.

He was seen in a possible 1990’s Nissan Frontier truck with some front passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office at (731)-423-6000.