28th annual African Street Festival kicks off at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — A festival showcasing African culture made it’s way to the hub city today.

The 28th Annual African Street fest kicked off this weekend. Organizers said the goal is to enjoy a weekend of fellowship while learning about the African culture.

The three day event features live entertainment as well as food and clothing vendors. One artist came all the way from Atlanta to sell her work at the festival.

“It is a really great atmosphere there is a lot of people here a lot of great food everyone is just so happy and energetic and its just a really great place to hangout and bring the whole family,” said Kashmir Johnson.

If you missed out on the festival today, the fun will continue tomorrow at the Lane College Field.