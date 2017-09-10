Downtown Jackson hosts 6th annual “Arts at the Market” festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual arts and crafts festival made it’s way back to the hub city today.

This is the sixth year for the “Arts at the Market” festival.

West Tennesseans went to the farmers market to shop handmade arts and crafts, eat from food trucks, and listen to some live entertainment.

More than 80 local vendors showed up to sell their items at the festival.

“We have people with flowers t-shirts wood carving other jewelry artists,” said jewelry vendor Alma King Watkins.

The festival wrapped up around 5 pm tonight and it was free to get in.

If you missed out this time, make sure to mark your calendar for next year.