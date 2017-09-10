Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall in Key West, Florida

Weather Update – 8:00 a.m. Sunday

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning as a Category 4 hurricane.

Much of Florida is getting rain and strong winds with the strongest occurring in south Florida and within the eyewall of Irma which is moving over the Keys now. This storm has already caused tens of thousands of Floridians to lose power from hurricane-force winds that are taking place there right now. West Tennessee remains in the “cone of uncertainty” meaning this storm will move toward our neighborhoods toward the end of its lifetime over the next 48 hours.

TODAY

Another calm, quiet, and mainly clear day is forecast for West Tennessee this Sunday, September 10th. Incidentally, today is, historically, the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin.



For West Tennessee, clear skies and rain-free conditions are expected with highs in the lower to middle 80s today. We won’t be feeling any impacts from Irma yet, though the winds will increase ever so slightly tonight with gusts still under 20 mph.

Due to the westward shift in the hurricane’s path, our potential for tropical storm force winds is increasing slightly in West Tennessee from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Between 7 p.m. Monday and 12 p.m. Tuesday will be when we experience the strongest winds. We have a LOW probability, a 5-20% chance, for tropical storm force winds (1-minute average of greater than or equal to 39 mph) in West Tennessee during that time frame.



We’re expecting rain to arrive in eastern portions of our viewing area tomorrow, mainly during Monday afternoon and evening and continue through Monday night into Tuesday. Most of West Tennessee will get between a trace and 2″ of rainfall but a few localized areas could get between 2″ and 4″.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for more details on what we’re expecting from Irma here locally as we constantly are updating our forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com