Jackson Symphony Woodwind Quintet plays for local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — The beautiful sounds of the Jackson Symphony Woodwind Quintet played in a local church today.

Guests filled St. Luke’s Episcopal church to hear what organizers call a magical and romantic selection.

Conductor and music director Peter Shannon said it was nice to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music of a portion of the up to 80 member symphony in an intimate setting.

“These are the principle players of the Jackson symphony orchestra, the principal woodwinds, so the people that are up there making the music; we have the flute, oboe, clarinet, and bassoon, and then we have, actually which is typically in a woodwind quintet, but its not a woodwind player, is a french horn player,” said Shannon.

The Jackson Symphony said their next performance will be the Starlight Symphony which will take place next month.