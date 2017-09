2 charged in attack on 96-year-old woman appear in court

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men charged with multiple counts including aggravated burglary appeared Monday in court.

Dakota Baggett faces a total of 13 charges. He is accused of attacking a 96-year-old woman back in June. Those counts include aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

James Hill is facing eight counts in the same incident. Their next court date is Oct. 16.