4 suspects charged in Carroll Co. liquor store break-in appear in court

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people charged in a liquor store break-in that led to two separate car chases appeared Monday in court.

Leland Crawford, Cordarrel Logan, Derrius Lott and Laverne Luellen are accused of breaking into a Carroll County liquor store in August.

Three of the suspects were captured that morning in Huntingdon after a car chase. The fourth suspect, Cordarrel Logan, was captured later that day in Haywood County after a high-speed chase through three counties.

They all face charges including burglary and theft of property. Their next court date is Oct. 16.