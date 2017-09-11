Commercial Bank & Trust honors first responders with free lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local first responders were treated Monday for their hard work and service.

Commercial Bank & Trust Company hosted a free lunch outside their bank in what they describe as giving back for the relentless efforts made by our first responders to keep our community safe.

Everyone from police, EMS and the fire department showed up for a hot plate.

CBTC says they deserve the utmost respect and gratitude from us as supporters and fellow community members.

“We’ve got people that put their lives on the line every day for us,” CBTC president Monte Jones said. “We take that for granted. We really don’t think about that, so we wanted to show them how much we appreciate them.”