Emotion and drama unfolds at the first day of the Holly Bobo murder trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News showed you what happened during the first half of the trial as key witnesses took the stand, including Holly’s father, Dana, Holly’s boyfriend at the time, Drew Scott, a neighbor James Barnes, and Holly’s mother, Karen.

The judge called a recess after Karen Bobo passed out after looking at her deceased daughter’s personal possessions.

Once court was back in session, Karen continues her questioning.

She describes how she followed leads of her own, several of them leading her to the front door of Zachary Adams back in July of 2011.

“People kept calling and turning in their names to us, all four of their names,” said Karen Bobo.

She also describes the day she got that fateful phone call from TBI back in September 2014.

“That happened on a Sunday, when they called and told us they had found human remains, and they said it might be several days,” said Holly’s mother, “but I believe they came back Monday night and told us it was Holly.”

Emotion and drama continued as Holly’s brother, Clint, took the stand, unveiling more details about the last time Holly was seen. He said, he woke up around 7:30 a.m. and heard voices coming from the carport of the Bobo’s home.

“At first I didn’t recognize either voice, but as I listened for just seconds, I could recognize my sister’s voice and what I thought was her boyfriend Drew’s voice,” said Holly’s brother, Clint Bobo.

Prosecutors asked him why he did not do more that morning, after speaking to a panicked Karen Bobo over the phone, who assured him, it was not Drew.

“Why didn’t you open up that door and check?,” asked prosecutor Paul Hagerman. “I don’t know,” Holly’s brother said. “Have you thought about that question?,” the prosecutor asked. “Not really,” Clint said.

Next, John Babb, who owned a property next to the Bobos at the time said, he remembers hearing noises coming from the woods that he described as cats fighting, and then later saw a pick up truck speeding through the area.

“…and I turned to my buddy and said, ‘Man, that white truck was flying,'” said Babb.

Tony Weber from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department was the last to take the stand Monday. He was the first deputy on scene the day Holly went missing. He said, after he entered the Bobo’s carport, he realized the situation was more serious then he had realized.

“That’s when I noticed there was blood spatter and a puddle of blood on the floor,” said Weber.

He also describes getting a warrant for Holly’s cell phone pings, that stopped connecting to towers later that day.

The first day of the trial for Zachary Adams went for 9 hours Monday and will resume again Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in Savannah. Officials said they expect the trial to last a about a week and a half.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for detailed coverage on the progress of the trial.