Holly Bobo’s father takes stand in trial against daughter’s accused killer

UPDATE — Holly Bobo’s father, Dana Bobo, takes the stand Monday morning during the first day of the murder trial against Zach Adams, one of the men accused of killing his daughter.

The state called Dana Bobo to the stand. He described the events that unfolded when the family learned of Holly Bobo’s disappearance. He said when he got the call that Holly was missing, it was the “worst feeling you can possibly feel.”

The prosecution wrapped up their opening statements earlier Monday.

Earlier story:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The long-awaited murder trial begins for one of the men charged in the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.

In a case that has been six years in the making, the trial for Zach Adams began at 9 a.m. Monday in a Savannah courtroom.

The trial started with the reading of the charges, the judge’s charging of the jury and opening statements.

Adams is one of three men charged in the murder of the 20-year-old nursing student who disappeared from her Decatur County home in April 2011.

A jury was selected Saturday in Hardin County.

Adams’ brother Dylan Adams and a third man, Jason Autry, face the same charges in Bobo’s death.

