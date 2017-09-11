Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Tonight from Irma

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

Tropical Storm Irma is producing gusty winds, flash flooding, and even tornadoes across parts of the southeast despite its gradual weakening into a less potent tropical system. Irma, however, still has enough to produce strong winds and persistent rainfall in West Tennessee tonight. A Wind Advisory has been issued for three counties in southwest Tennessee (Hardin, Decatur, and McNairy) from 7 p.m. tonight through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Sustained winds could peak between 20 and 30 miles per hour with the maximum gust potential between 40 and 50 miles per hour.



TONIGHT

Don’t expect thunderstorms much less any severe weather tonight, but from sunset to sunrise, West Tennessee will see then Tropical Depression Irma bring gusty winds and heavy rain. The worst of the storm will be felt from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour for most of West Tennessee with stronger gusts likely felt in the counties under a wind advisory. Rain could be heavy at times in some areas but this will not result in flash flooding. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s at the coolest point of the night.

Off-and-on rain will stick around tonight through early Thursday as Irma slowly diminishes. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast rainfall totals and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE – 3:00 p.m. CDT Monday

Hurricane JOSE is a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. This storm is moving north at 9 mph. The current forecast keeps JOSE in the Atlantic Ocean through the remainder of the week, largely without impact to land but the forecast is subject to change so keep an eye out for updates.

