IRMA On The Way

Weather Update:

We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will increase by about late morning and spread west through the evening. Rain chances will gradually increase through this evening. The good news with Irma for West Tennessee is that the Appalachian Mountains are between us and Irma. That means a lot of the moisture will be rung out before the center makes it’s way into the area. I do still expect anywhere from 1/2 inch to 3 inches across the area, but don’t expect a repeat of Harvey in terms of total precipitation. Ill have another look at the forecast coming up on Midday/Noon ABC/CBS 7 11:30 AM/12:00 PM.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com