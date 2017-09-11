Jackson St. Community College celebrates 50th anniversary in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson State Community College celebrates its 50th anniversary Monday.

During the past 50 years, more than 15 thousand students have received degrees from Jackson State.

In 1967, Jackson State enrolled the first 655 students for day and night classes.

When classes began, tuition for full-time students was only $55 per quarter.

“One of the things we talk about here is success, student success, college success, and community success, so I guess that would be my takeaway for today, we are celebrating success, 50 years of success, said Dr. Allana Hamilton, president of Jackson State Community College.

Leaders with Jackson State say its success comes from the community it serves, and meeting the needs of the students by having an academic program that transfers to a 4-year institution.