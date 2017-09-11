Richard Cornel Hall

Richard Cornel Hall, 68, died Thursday morning September 7, 2017 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Goldsboro, NC, the son of the late Cecil and Betty Howell Hall. He spent over thirty years at Jackson Photo Supply. He was an US Army veteran, a member of Woodland Baptist Church of Jackson and an avid North Carolina Tar Heels fan.

Richard is survived by his wife Tina Roland Hall of Jackson, TN, one son, Adam Hall of Fort Worth, TX , one daughter Jennifer Whybrew and husband John, of Jackson, TN, one brother Tommy Hall, two sisters, Kathi Strickland, Maryann Sandy, three grandchildren Joe Hall, Sophie Whybrew and Claire Whybrew.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held today, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2:00PM at Poplar Corner Cemetery with Bro. Charles Pratt officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00PM until 1:45PM at the funeral home.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to VFW or Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Dr., Jackson, TN, 38301.

