USJ student organizes project to encourage fellow students to remember 9/11

JACKSON, Tenn.-University School of Jackson students paid their respects at a 9-11 ceremony Monday.

Students placed nearly 3,000 flags on the school’s lawn to represent the lives that were lost.

John Woods, a USJ senior helped organize the event, calling it the “Never Forget” project.

He was only two years old when the attacks happened, but says he wants his fellow students to know the importance of that day.

“About half the students in our high school weren’t even born yet and every year it seems to get less and less important so we wanted to change that and wanted to do something to make people remember what it was,” said Woods.

All 3,000 flags will be donated to the American Legion.