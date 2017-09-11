Willie D. (Bill) Gates

Willie D. (Bill) Gates, age 81 of Jackson, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Maplewood Health Care in Jackson.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11 am at New Union Cemetery in Medon.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris Ann Hammers Gates; daughter, Vickie Elder (Steve); grandchildren, Ben Elder and Ashley Elder Garrison (Wesley); and brother, Norman Gates (Mona).

He was born on February 19, 1936 in Cedar Grove, TN. He retired from Ada Heath and Air Conditioning and served 6 years in the National Guard. He was an avid lover of the Smoky Mountains.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nancy Gates; brothers, Orvin Gates and Clayton Gates; sisters, Peggy Gates Reed, Carolyn Gates Brock, and Naomi Gates Bishop.

Pallbearers to serve will be Norman Gates, Ben Elder, Steve Elder, Wesley Garrison, David Hammers, and Felton Elder