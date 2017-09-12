Cool and Rainy Weather Through Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

Drizzle, breezy conditions, and cloudy skies continue for West Tennessee this afternoon though most of the area has had between a third of an inch and just over 1″ of rainfall so far from Irma. We’re going to remain in this pattern through Wednesday before the remnants of Irma finally leave the area on Thursday.



TONIGHT

Cloudy skies with light rain will continue off-and-on overnight with temperatures falling only to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect winds to remain light overnight and variable.

There’s more of the same in the forecast for Wednesday, but we’ll gradually see showers become more isolated and could even get some breaks of sunshine in during the day. Despite that, temperatures will remain well below average. A big warm up is in store for the weekend, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE – 1:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday

Hurricane JOSE is now a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. This storm is moving east at 5 mph. The newest model data keeps JOSE in the Atlantic Ocean and far away from land through the remainder of the week. Keep an eye out for updates in case any changes are necessary!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com