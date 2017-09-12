Cool, Wet And Windy Today

Weather Update:

After a more than 4,500 mile destructive journey. Irma will finally fade into memory across West Tennessee today and tomorrow. It will continue to produce scattered showers and windy conditions through today and tomorrow. Gust could still approach 20 -30 mph at times. Overall rainfall rates should be in the light to moderate category at best. It’ll be more of a nuisance than anything else. I’ll have another look at the full forecast coming on Midday at 11:30 AM CDT and at Noon 12:00 PM.

