Families enjoy first day of West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn–Tuesday was the first day for the West Tennessee State Fair.

One of the fair’s biggest attractions since the 1960’s is the 4-H chicken shack. Organizers at the West Tennessee State Fair say there is something for everyone, including races with monkeys, riding dogs, food vendors, rides, games, exhibits and even pageants.

“If you come with your entire family, it’ll give you memories that are priceless the rest of your life and there’s a lot of kids that’s never seen cattle or goats much less monkeys or camels,” says Mike Peery with the West Tennessee State Fair.

The fair will be open until Sunday. Organizers said they cut their fees for rides from $20 to $15 this year and admission at the gate is $5.